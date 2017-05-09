Minister for Sport: 'Juve good for Italy'

By Football Italia staff

Minister for Sport Luca Lotti insists “it’d be good for Italy as a country to be in the Champions League Final and we must all cheer on Juventus.”

The second leg of the semi-final with Monaco is tonight, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“It’s a very important opportunity for our country to show how clubs like Juventus made important investments and reached great targets,” the Minister told Mediaset Premium.

“It’d be good for Italy as a country to have a representative in the Final and we all have to cheer on Juventus.

“I am a Milan fan, but hopefully we’ll see other Italians doing well in the Champions League too.”

