Report: Dzeko out of Roma-Juve

By Football Italia staff

There are reports Edin Dzeko is out for 10 days with a calf strain, while Radja Nainggolan is also at risk for Roma-Juventus this weekend.

This injury would also put his Capocannoniere title at risk, because he is only two goals ahead of Torino hitman Andrea Belotti.

According to Sky Sport Italia, tests today discovered a lesion to the calf muscle and Dzeko would have to be on the sidelines for 10 days.

Nainggolan has avoided a strain, but his calf is bruised and that means he too is at risk for this weekend’s clash with Juventus.

Roma are only one point ahead of Napoli in the race for second place, which guarantees Champions League entry.

