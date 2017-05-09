Bonucci: 'Juve mature for Champions'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci assures Juventus are “now a certainty, not a surprise” in the Champions League Final, having grown over two years.

The Bianconeri lost the 2015 Final, 3-1 to Barcelona, and have another chance in Cardiff after seeing off Monaco 4-1 on aggregate.

“It’s a great result and what a big club has to do, challenge for three trophies. We have grown a great deal over the last two years and I think Juventus are now a certainty, not a surprise,” Bonucci told Mediaset Premium.

“The goal we conceded today was really annoying. We cannot concede like that when distracted. It had been in the air for about 10 minutes, we were letting them run past us.

“We have to improve and learn from that, as in the Champions League you can’t get distracted for a second.

“The important thing is that Juventus go to the Final in Cardiff and are confident we can take the trophy home.

“This is now a mature team, aware of its capabilities. In Berlin we had a magnificent midfield, but we’re certainly no worse off now. We’re loving the new system, so we just have to go to Cardiff and play the best game in the history of Juventus.

“The change of system made us feel more European, only as long as everyone worked hard off the ball. That made us even more united. We are solid at the back and almost always manage to score upfront.”

