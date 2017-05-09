Allegri: 'Juve great chance of victory'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri believes Juventus “have a very good chance of winning the Champions League” after sweeping Monaco aside to reach the Final.

Their 2-1 win this evening, 4-1 on aggregate, booked the Bianconeri’s spot in the Final in Cardiff.

“I am glad for the lads, they reached the Final, but from tomorrow we have to focus, because we’ve won nothing yet,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“I don’t need to take credit for anything. I do my job, I do it with enthusiasm and calm. What I care about is getting results via the quality of the players at my disposal.

“I really enjoy coaching, that is what makes me relax. When the stress sets in and I no longer enjoy it, that’s the time to change.”

Kamil Glik stamped on Gonzalo Higuain and Pipita was furious, prompting many to fear he’d react and get sent off.

“I will tell you, that foul and the goal we conceded woke us up. We learned that the game is never over, we have to be plugged in throughout.

“We should’ve been more concentrated on the corner and not let that goal in. I think that scuffle with Glik actually woke Juventus up.”

Gigi Buffon said that being in the Champions League Final counts for little unless they win it.

“Gigi is right, we are in the Final and must try to win it. Hopefully this is the right year. I think Juventus have a very good chance of winning the Champions League.

“We need to be more concentrated, keep the ball better, but there are important games over the next month and we have to get the result against Roma or risk putting the Scudetto back in doubt. There’s the Coppa Italia Final with Lazio too.”

Real Madrid are likely to be Juve’s opponents in Cardiff, having beaten Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of their semi-final, so is it easier to face Zinedine Zidane’s side in one match or over two legs?

“Over two legs it’s always more difficult. In a one-off game, you need to be focused on the details, because details make all the difference.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more