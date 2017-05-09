Dybala: 'Unforgettable night'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala admits “this is a night I will never forget, but we still have more to do” after Juventus reached the Champions League Final.

The 2-1 victory over Monaco got them through to Cardiff, 4-1 in aggregate, although Max Allegri was furious at that Kylian Mbappe goal.

“The Coach cares so much and when we do something he doesn’t like, he gets so angry!” Dybala told Mediaset Premium.

“This is a wonderful night for everyone. We’ve achieved a dream we had since pre-season in Melbourne, we played so many games and it’s not over yet. We want to win the Final.

“I hope to be decisive in my team’s victory. We have many games before that and other objectives too.

“This is a night I will never forget, but we still have more to do.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more