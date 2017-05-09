NEWS
Tuesday May 9 2017
Dybala: 'Unforgettable night'
By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala admits “this is a night I will never forget, but we still have more to do” after Juventus reached the Champions League Final.

The 2-1 victory over Monaco got them through to Cardiff, 4-1 in aggregate, although Max Allegri was furious at that Kylian Mbappe goal.

“The Coach cares so much and when we do something he doesn’t like, he gets so angry!” Dybala told Mediaset Premium.

“This is a wonderful night for everyone. We’ve achieved a dream we had since pre-season in Melbourne, we played so many games and it’s not over yet. We want to win the Final.

“I hope to be decisive in my team’s victory. We have many games before that and other objectives too.

“This is a night I will never forget, but we still have more to do.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies