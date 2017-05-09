Dani Alves: 'Prefer assists to goals'

By Football Italia staff

Dani Alves confessed he prefers assists to goals, “so everyone goes home happy” and had a special dedication after Juventus reached the Champions League Final.

The former Barcelona star scored with a sensational volley in the 2-1 victory over Monaco tonight, having already provided two assists in the first leg and help set up Mario Mandzukic’s opener.

“The most important thing is to help my team to win, whether scoring or providing assists. I don’t score very often, so I’m happy, but in a way I prefer the assist to a goal, so everyone goes home happy,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“The heart symbol was for my girlfriend. She is always there. At this special moment, I like to remember the special people in my life and thank everyone who is with me every day. This moment is for them.

“This was an opportunity that life gave me, to my teammates and to this squad. It’s a good moment for us, we worked so hard to get here, but we haven’t achieved anything yet. If we can win the Final, then we’ll all be happy.”

