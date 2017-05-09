Tavecchio: 'Juventus fly flag for Italy'

By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio said “we are all with Juventus as they fly the flag” for Italy in the Champions League Final.

The Bianconeri saw off Monaco 4-1 on aggregate to reach the Final in Cardiff against either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.

“It’s a great result, it shows the pride of Italy and flies the flag high. We hope the flag will fly even higher in Cardiff and we are all with Juve,” Federation chief Tavecchio told Mediaset Premium.

“I expect a festival of sport, two big clubs who represent the elite of European football and they certainly won’t lack for determination.”

