Juve hopes for Khedira injury

By Football Italia staff

Initial reports suggest Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira was able to pull up before doing serious damage to his hamstring.

The German international missed the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Monaco due to suspension.

He started the second leg this evening in Turin, but limped off within 10 minutes to make way for Claudio Marchisio.

Khedira clutched the back of his left thigh in the hamstring area.

Tests will be required over the next 24-48 hours and he’s certainly out of this weekend’s Serie A trip to Roma.

However, it is hoped that he pulled up in time to prevent any serious damage.

Juventus will play the Coppa Italia Final against Lazio on May 17, then the Champions League Final in Cardiff on June 3.

