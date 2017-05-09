Mbappe: 'I learned from Juventus'

By Football Italia staff

Kylian Mbappé feels Monaco “have learned” from their Champions League experience with Juventus and “will try to come back next year better-prepared.”

The 18-year-old did score the only goal Juve have conceded in the knockout rounds this season, during a 2-1 defeat in Turin.

“We came here with our strengths and wanted to make life difficult for Juventus, but we only managed that in fits and starts,” he told L’Equipe.

“That is not enough to get past a side like Juventus. We leave the tournament with our heads held high.

“My goal unfortunately was futile and remains only an anecdote. Having said that, we have few regrets from this European campaign.

“By playing against the best, we learned a lot, I learned a lot, and we’ll try to come back next year better-prepared.”

