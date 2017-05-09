NEWS
Tuesday May 9 2017
Mbappe: 'I learned from Juventus'
By Football Italia staff

Kylian Mbappé feels Monaco “have learned” from their Champions League experience with Juventus and “will try to come back next year better-prepared.”

The 18-year-old did score the only goal Juve have conceded in the knockout rounds this season, during a 2-1 defeat in Turin.

“We came here with our strengths and wanted to make life difficult for Juventus, but we only managed that in fits and starts,” he told L’Equipe.

“That is not enough to get past a side like Juventus. We leave the tournament with our heads held high.

“My goal unfortunately was futile and remains only an anecdote. Having said that, we have few regrets from this European campaign.

“By playing against the best, we learned a lot, I learned a lot, and we’ll try to come back next year better-prepared.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies