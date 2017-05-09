Jardim: 'Juventus deserved it'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Jardim has “no regrets” for Monaco’s Champions League campaign and “cannot say Juventus didn’t deserve to qualify.”

The Ligue 1 leaders managed to score a goal against Gigi Buffon, something Barcelona and Porto failed to do, but were beaten 4-1 on aggregate in the semi-final.

“We had an excellent Champions League campaign. We are happy, because for many this was their first experience at this level,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“It is not easy to get here and I am proud of this group. A 2-1 defeat here is not a bad result. The qualification was compromised in the first leg.

“We started well this evening and put more pressure on them, so it was a more physical match. We had big chances to score more, but were also a bit too exposed to their counter-attacks. We emerge with heads held high from all of this.

“Today Paulo Dybala was the youngest Juve player and he’s 23. We had many players who were much younger than that. I cannot say Juve didn’t deserve to qualify.

“Next season? That is too far away, we still have three very important Ligue 1 games to play and must concentrate on securing the top spot.”

Juventus will go up against either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Final in Cardiff on June 3.

“I think that Juve are much stronger now than they were in 2015. The new additions have more experience and this can be a very important element in the Final.

“We at Monaco do not have that experience. I don’t see any favourites in the Final.”

