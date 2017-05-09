Inter hire Sabatini, Spalletti next?

By Football Italia staff

Inter sacked Stefano Pioli tonight and reportedly hired ex-Roma chief Walter Sabatini as their new director, making it more likely Luciano Spalletti will arrive.

The club is in absolute turmoil after two points from the last 10 Serie A rounds.

Even then, the announcement that Pioli was fired on Tuesday evening was completely unexpected and Primavera tactician Stefano Vecchi will lead the team for the remaining three matches.

That is only part of the story, as Sky Sport Italia report that Inter owners Suning have also brought in Sabatini as their new sporting co-ordinator.

That is not just for Inter, but also the other Suning club, Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League.

Sabatini left Roma earlier this season after an increasingly tense rapport with President James Pallotta and has been spending a lot of time in London recently.

Although the main target for Inter next term is Antonio Conte, it’s unlikely he will leave Chelsea after just one season.

Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid is next on the list, but Sabatini’s appointment does point directly to Spalletti.

This week Spalletti confessed he regretted the decision to return to Roma, so is not expected to renew his contract when it expires on June 30.

There were already reports in the Corriere dello Sport this morning that Spalletti was heading towards Inter, so this is only fuel to that fire.

In turn, Pioli has been heavily linked with the job at Fiorentina next season, replacing Paulo Sousa.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more