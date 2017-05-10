Official: Coppa Italia Final on May 17

By Football Italia staff

The Coppa Italia Final between Juventus and Lazio will be played on May 17, moved after the Bianconeri reached the Champions League Final.

Last night’s 2-1 victory over Monaco (4-1 on aggregate) allowed Max Allegri’s side to book their spot at the Final in Cardiff on June 3.

It will be against either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.

The original date of the Coppa Italia Final had been Friday June 2, only one day before the Champions League showdown.

With confirmation that Juventus will be involved in Cardiff, the Coppa Italia showdown has officially been moved to Wednesday May 17.

Juve are in line for the Treble, as they are one win away from clinching the Scudetto.

