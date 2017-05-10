NEWS
Wednesday May 10 2017
U17: Turkey eliminate Italy
By Football Italia staff

Italy are out of the European Under-17 Championship after a narrow 2-1 defeat to Turkey.

The Azzurrini had beaten hosts Croatia 1-0 in the opening group game thanks to a goal by Juventus striker Moise Kean.

A 3-1 loss to Spain put them in a tenuous position and on Tuesday evening they failed to get the necessary result against Turkey.

Malik Karaahmet had opened the scoring for Turkey within five minutes, meeting a cross from captain Yunus Akgun.

Genoa striker Pietro Pellegri fought back with the equaliser 10 minutes later, running on to a Raoul Bellanova assist.

Karaahmet hit the woodwork and Roberto Biancu blasted just over the bar, but when Matteo Anzolin intercepted a counter-attack and Simone Ghidotti picked up the ball, the referee considered it an intentional back-pass.

Turkey scored from that indirect free kick inside the box, as Atalay Babacan found a gap in the wall.

Spain will face France in the quarter-finals, while Turkey take on Hungary.

Italy 1-2 Turkey

Kaarahmet 5 (T), Pellegri 15 (I), Babacan 74 (T)

Italy U17: Ghidotti; Bellanova, Anzolin, Bettella, Candela (Campeol 78); Portanova (Bianchi 63), Rizzo Pinna, Biancu, Visconti (Vignato 51); Merola, Pellegri

