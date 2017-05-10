NEWS
Wednesday May 10 2017
Roma dealing for Imbula
By Football Italia staff

Reports in England suggest that Roma are dealing for Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula.

According to the Telegraph, the 24-year-old is ready to leave the Potters just 18 months after joining for a club record fee of £18.3m.

Now, the report suggests, after not having started a Premier League game since the end of December last year, the club could be ready to cut their losses and let the player go for £10m.

The Giallorossi are said to have made preliminary contact for the former Porto, Marseille and Guingamp man.

