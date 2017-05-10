Roma dealing for Imbula

By Football Italia staff

Reports in England suggest that Roma are dealing for Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula.

According to the Telegraph, the 24-year-old is ready to leave the Potters just 18 months after joining for a club record fee of £18.3m.

Now, the report suggests, after not having started a Premier League game since the end of December last year, the club could be ready to cut their losses and let the player go for £10m.

The Giallorossi are said to have made preliminary contact for the former Porto, Marseille and Guingamp man.

