Milan linked with Papu Gomez

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly looking to bring in Atalanta forward Alejandro Gomez as a replacement for Gerard Deulofeu this summer.

Despite rumours that the Rossoneri are hoping to secure Keita Balde Diao from Lazio, Corriere dello Sport reports that sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is planning to deal with Atalanta for the 29-year-old, nicknamed "Papu".

With Deulofeu looking increasingly likely to return to Barcelona at the end of the campaign, Milan need to move to replace the Spaniard in the side.

Not only famous for his dance, Papu has scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists for La Dea in 34 league appearances this term.

Atalanta host Milan at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia this weekend, but the report suggests that no official contact between the sides has been made as yet.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more