Schick agent denies Juve deal

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick has denied that the player has already reached an agreement to join Juventus.

There has much speculation over the 21-year-old, who has been a revelation during his first season in Serie A, and has scored 11 goals in just 11 starts and 18 substitute appearances for the Blucerchiati.

"I take this opportunity to confirm the fact that Patrik has aroused the interest of many top European clubs," agent Pavel Paska told Isport. "But the rumour that he has reached an agreement with Juventus is not true.

"I have been in Rome on two occasions in recent weeks to speak to President [Massimo] Ferrero over the issue of adapting his contract.

"We have not yet reached an agreement however, because the President wants to increase the release clause, bringing it to €40m. We must decide carefully and without rushing what is the best thing for Patrik.

"Having been in Italy in the past nine months, the boy has revealed a significant increase on both a technical and tactical level. He is happy here at Sampdoria, the fans are begging him not to leave.

"We do not exclude deciding to stay until he commands a regular starting role. We must be clear at the end of June, however there will not be an immediate decision."

