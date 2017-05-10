ADL: 'Napoli working on 50 names'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis reveals that the club are 'working on a list of 50 names' ahead of the summer transfer market.

Currently third in the table, the chief also admitted that there 'won't be a drama' if they don't beat Roma to second place by the end of the campaign.

But will Roma's game with Juve this weekend be the deciding factor?

"I do not think that will be decisive," the supremo told Il Mattino. "This is a league in which surprises are happening every day, where Napoli just like Roma have often lost points against the small sides.

"I do not fear the preliminary Champions League rounds. It's different from when we faced Athletic Bilbao because this year we a team that is already structured and comprehensive, and is demonstrating its strength. The fact that I will have a squad available in July to carry out pre-season training makes me feel at peace.

"In any case, we will try until the end to lock down second place. But equally if we don’t do it, there won’t be a drama.

"From a financial point of view some operations can be made easier having the certainty of Champions League football. There are for examples of unique purchases that we have in mind.

"During this time we are working on a list of 50 names: with all the scouts and observers that we have around the world it is normal that this happens. This will mean offers for experienced players, young players and more.

"I'm thinking of taking someone maybe from Belgium or in the Netherlands and letting them grow in their team for another year. A few years ago they warned against taking Spanish players because the league was not for them. I sold Victor Ruiz with this in mind.

"Then came Benitez and we saw the performance of the [Jose] Callejon, [Raul] Albiol, [Pepe] Reina, [Gonzalo] Higuain. They wanted it all. It was only that Benitez insisted on Leandro Damiao, I met well his own agents here by Vesuvius. By the way, where does Damiao play now? Higuain was a blitz of mine and [Andrea] Chiavelli."

