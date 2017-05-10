Happy Birthday Dennis Bergkamp

By Football Italia staff

On the day Dennis Bergkamp turns 48, Football Italia takes a look back at his time with Inter.

Words: Peter Fernie

In the summer of 1993, Inter made a stunning double swoop for the Ajax duo Dennis Bergkamp and Wim Jonk in a £10.4m deal. Bergkamp cost £7.1m of the total and big things were expected of the gifted forward who had hit 122 goals in 237 games for the Amsterdam club. He had played a key role in Ajax's 1992 UEFA Cup winning side and was coveted by all of Europe's giants. ‘The Non-Flying Dutchman’ was most convinced by Inter's project and above all the promise they had made to "play offensive football."

The problems started early, however. As so often over the years, Inter began a season high on expectations and low on patience. Following a difficult start in the League, the Nerazzurri quickly shifted to a more pragmatic, reactive style. As Bergkamp stated, "they did play attacking football, but only for the first month." The change in approach didn't bring an upturn in fortunes, however. To make matters worse, Inter suffered a string of injuries to key men such as Riccardo Ferri, Nicola Berti and Alessandro Bianchi as the Serie A campaign turned in to a nightmare. Coach Osvaldo Bagnoli paid the price and was replaced by Primavera tactician Gianpiero Marini.

Amongst this depleted and dejected squad, the Dutch Number 10 toiled against tightly organised Serie A defences and struggled for League goals as the months passed. Yet, curiously, the Beneamata were a different side in Europe and Bergkamp a liberated, more potent player. Inter would finish the season in 13th place, one point clear of relegation, yet incredibly within 10 days lifted the UEFA Cup following a 2-0 aggregate victory over Salzburg. Dennis had been a vital cog in the triumph, scoring eight goals in 11 games.

After the 1994 World Cup, The Iceman decided to stay with Inter and try to build on the UEFA Cup success under new Coach Ottavio Bianchi. While Il Biscione played out a more competitive League campaign finishing sixth, Bergkamp personally struggled in a defensive side. He would strike only three times in Serie A throughout the season.

He suffered harsh criticism from the Italian sports Press, who didn't take well to his reserved nature and reticence in speaking with them. There was a perception that he couldn't handle the intense scrutiny of the Italian game, one story even claiming the Dutchman's hair had fallen out, as he couldn't stand the pressure. In fact, he had only been for a visit to the barber.

In February 1995, Massimo Moratti bought the club from Ernesto Pellegrini, promising big changes and an active summer transfer market. Dennis The Menace days in black and blue were numbered. The summer duly brought a £7.5m offer from Arsenal, which Inter accepted.

The perceived wisdom has been that Bergkamp was a failure with Inter and he let them down on the pitch. However, it has to be said that Inter also let the player down and were equally, if not more, culpable. They promised the Dutchman one style of play and gave him another, one totally at odds with his strengths and footballing upbringing.

He later went on to become a legend at Arsenal, helping the Gunners to three Premiership titles and four FA Cups. It was perhaps written in the stars for a man named after Manchester United legend Denis Law that he would spend his happiest days in English football.

Happy Birthday, Dennis.

