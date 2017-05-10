ADL: 'Sarri for life!'

By Football Italia staff

'Maurizio Sarri can stay at Napoli for life' insists President Aurelio De Laurentiis, in a similar role held by Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

The Partenopei owner also confirmed that Dries Mertens will sign a new contract with the club shortly, after having confirmed that the club have a list of 50 candidates for the summer transfer window.

"What pleases me is that my intuition with Sarri was right," ADL continued in an interview with Il Mattino. "When I got him from Empoli I have saw banners that challenged the choice. But I have always been convinced of having selected the right option.

"He will be the Coach of Napoli for much longer, because he has a multi-year contract with a clause which only comes into effect next year. This is his home, for me he can remain living in Naples for life and can decide take on a “Ferguson” role.

"With Mertens we are there. The signing will come shortly, next week his agents will arrive and define the things that we have said.

"[Faouzi] Ghoulam? He and [Ivan] Strinic I like so much and it is not easy to find substitutes from the class of '92 or '93 that are at their levels. Also because arriving at the club and being included in Sarri’s mechanisms takes time.

"Every contract renewal takes its time. Let's see what happens.

"We have gone from €40m in salary with [Walter] Mazzarri to about €100m today. It’s a big jump. Those who always ask ‘who are we buying, who are we buying?’ make me laugh. As if it were easy to improve this team. In any case, we will do it.

"But it takes a little patience: here it seems that by February 3rd we are already expected to have ready the purchases needed for the summer. And then last summer we invested €163m. Indeed, we have built a group that will leave us in peace for at least five years.

"In some matches this year we have paid for a lack of concentration, I believe that our mistakes have cost us 16 points. We must work to have a shortlist of 25 players that are all focused on the various objectives."

