Macia: 'Fiorentina need internal reflection'

By Football Italia staff

Former Fiorentina technical director Eduardo Macia believes that the club’s owners must make a ‘deep internal reflection on professionals chosen by them’.

The comments come in response to threats by owner Andrea Della Valle that he will simply return the club to the mayor if he cannot find a buyer.

With fans unhappy over the running of the club - plus the fact they having continued with Coach Paulo Sousa despite poor results - the proprietors are seemingly losing patience.

Macia is now head of senior player recruitment at Leicester City, after having left Fiorentina for Real Betis in April 2015.

“We all try to do more with the resources available in football,” the Spaniard told Gazzetta dello Sport. “Adding value through our work to make the fans proud.

“More than making a public outburst – which is also understandable – the owners must make a deep internal reflection on the work done by professionals chosen by them.

“This is done by evaluating whether the route taken is correct or it needs new ideas.

“The passion and harmony in working together has the same importance, the owners cannot always work wonders. It's not all about money, but of ideas.

“Success is always justified by making large investments, but planning and strategy can make a difference.”

