NEWS
Wednesday May 10 2017
Official: Sabatini confirmed by Suning
By Football Italia staff

Former Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini has been officially announced by Suning as technical co-ordinator.

The 62-year-old left Roma back in October of last year, and has now made the move to work with Inter.

A Press conference will follow shortly with Suning to confirm the details after rumours of the move were leaked last night.

Suning have confirmed that Sabatini will hold the position for both of their clubs: Inter in Serie A and Jiangsu Suning Nanjing in China.

Photo credit: Calciomercato.it
 

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies