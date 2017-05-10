Official: Sabatini confirmed by Suning

By Football Italia staff

Former Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini has been officially announced by Suning as technical co-ordinator.

The 62-year-old left Roma back in October of last year, and has now made the move to work with Inter.

A Press conference will follow shortly with Suning to confirm the details after rumours of the move were leaked last night.

Suning have confirmed that Sabatini will hold the position for both of their clubs: Inter in Serie A and Jiangsu Suning Nanjing in China.

Photo credit: Calciomercato.it



