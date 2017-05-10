Official: Molinaro renews with Torino

By Football Italia staff

Torino full-back Cristian Molinaro has officially renewed his contract with the club.

The 33-year-old has made just nine Serie A appearances this term, after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture at the beginning for the season.

With a one-year extension, the former Juventus man will remain with the Granata until 2018.

"Torino Football Club is delighted to announce that it has renewed the contract of our player Cristian Molinaro until 30 June 2018," an official statement on the club’s website read.

