Napoli set sights on Oyarzabal

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are said to have set their sights on Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal.

The 20-year-old has made 29 appearances in La Liga this term, scoring one goal and providing seven assists.

According to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, after Napoli scouts had watched the Eibar-native play, President Aurelio De Laurentiis has met the player’s agent in Madrid.

Discussions were said to be centred around whether there could be any basis for a transfer.

The player signed a new contract with the club until 2022 back in August of last year, with the deal having been said to include a €50m release clause.

