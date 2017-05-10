Totti refuses to confirm retirement

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti has refused to confirm his retirement from football at the end of the season.

“My last match on 28th May? I don’t know…” The Roma captain declared at an event hosted by FISDIR, the Italian federation for paralympic sports.

His comments are at odds with previous statements from newly-appointed sporting director Monchi and President James Pallotta, both of which who have stated that Totti will stop playing at the end of the current campaign.

However, at an event that does not directly concern Roma, it must be said that the 40-year-old could just be keeping his cards close to his chest.

