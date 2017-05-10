NEWS
Wednesday May 10 2017
Agent: Pioli 'surprised' by sacking
By Football Italia staff

The agent of fired Inter boss Stefano Pioli insists the Coach 'could not have imagined he would be fired' and was 'surprised' by the decision.

With just two points scored from the past 10 games for the Nerazzurri, the club's hierarchy announced the decision yesterday evening.

"There’s not much to comment on," agent Bruno Satin told Tuttomercatoweb. "The Coach is disappointed, he could never have imagined he would be fired.

"For him it was a surprise. He was extremely motivated to carry on his work with Inter. And apart from the latest results, he was doing very well. That's obvious. It's unfortunate. Again, I definitely did not expect this sacking.

"The Coach wants to try again, but now it's early to say too much. I heard and felt sorry about this outcome, but we will very soon take stock of the situation. Most probably next week."

