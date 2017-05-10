Viviano out for season remainder

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria confirm that goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano will miss the remaining three games of the season due to injury.

The news is particularly bad for the 31-year-old as the affected area is the knee that has already undergone two operations in 2011 and 2014.

Whilst the problem was initially thought to be just an inflamed tendon, further tests revealed that the problem is in fact more serious, reports GianlucaDiMarzio.com.

Further medical intervention is now needed, with the club still to release further details.

The goalkeeper also missed three months of the current campaign with a wrist injury.

