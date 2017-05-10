NEWS
Wednesday May 10 2017
'Come and play for Pescara, Totti!'
By Football Italia staff

Pescara-based politician Antonio Razzi has urged Roma captain Francesco Totti to come and play for the Delfini.

The 40-year-old is still being coy over his retirement, and the local statesman has taken the opportunity to ask him to come and play for his side in Serie B next term.

"Totti should never retire. I am a Juventus fan, but Totti is Totti, he is the flag-bearer of Rome, he is known throughout the world,” Politician Razzi told Radio Cusano.

"It would be nice for him to continue playing at Pescara, with [his former Coach Zdenek] Zeman on the bench. He could very well be a Coach on the field, Totti on the pitch, Zeman on the bench, Abruzzo would become the talk of Italian football!

"Maybe Totti has thought about coming to play in Pescara, I could try to convince them to call him. At Rome they would give him a management job, but he's so slim, so sporty, he could play for another 2 years.

"I urge the Pescara council, we have to try to bring him Abruzzo. And his salary would not be a problem, because it would pay for itself with advertising. Totti would become a star for the city of Pescara. Launch the idea."
 

