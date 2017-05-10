The agent of Roma defender Antonio Rudiger confirms that Inter have made an ‘important offer’ for his client.
Multiple reports have linked the Germany international with a move away from Rome this summer.
The 24-year-old's representative was also asked about rumours Luciano Spalletti was heading to the Nerrazurri next term, after news of Stefano Pioli’s sacking broke last night.
"I confirm that there has been a very important Inter offer,” agent Alexander Bergweiler told FCInter1908.it.
“Any assessment by Toni and Roma will be made in the summer.
“Will he link up with [Luciano] Spalletti at Inter? We heard the rumours. (laughs)”
Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more