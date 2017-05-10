Rudiger agent confirms Inter offer

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Roma defender Antonio Rudiger confirms that Inter have made an ‘important offer’ for his client.

Multiple reports have linked the Germany international with a move away from Rome this summer.

The 24-year-old's representative was also asked about rumours Luciano Spalletti was heading to the Nerrazurri next term, after news of Stefano Pioli’s sacking broke last night.

"I confirm that there has been a very important Inter offer,” agent Alexander Bergweiler told FCInter1908.it.

“Any assessment by Toni and Roma will be made in the summer.

“Will he link up with [Luciano] Spalletti at Inter? We heard the rumours. (laughs)”

