Dzeko: 'I'm at my peak'

By Football Italia staff

Roma striker Edin Dzeko believes he is in the best form of his career, with a league-high of 27 domestic goals this term.

The 31-year-old only managed eight in the previous campaign, but what does he put his good form down to?

"I am happy and proud, I worked hard in pre-season and during the season," the Bosnian told the club's official website. "When I scored 36 goals with Wolfsburg I was 22 or 23-years-old, I was a young boy. It was early in my career.

"Probably you think that when a player gets older they worsen, but I am happy that it’s different in my case. It’s not a matter of age, you have to give everything.

"The first year is always a bit different, I do not know why. It took me longer than I expected to fit in. I did not show all my qualities, I am worked well in pre-season with the team this year and I think I've shown what I can do.

"If you have bad games it is also your fault, but it's true that I had not made adequate preparations with the team.

"I was at Manchester City, I spoke with [Manuel] Pellegrini and told him I wanted to leave. So I did not play friendlies, they faced Roma and I said I did not want to play because it would be my future team.

"He agreed and told me that it was better that I stay away. Friendlies give you so much.

"Favourite goals? The first one is always special, especially because it was against Juventus, one of the best teams in Europe. We won in the end, so it was particularly good."

