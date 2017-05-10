NEWS
Wednesday May 10 2017
Tello close to permanent Viola deal
By Football Italia staff

Reports in Spain suggest that Fiorentina winger Cristian Tello is close to making his loan deal permanent with the club.

According to Sport.es, Barcelona will receive €8m in a transfer fee that was pre-agreed at the beginning of the loan.

The Spaniard is in his second spell in Tuscany, after first joining in January last season.

Initially a product of the Espanyol youth academy, Tello made the move to Barcelona’s B side in 2010, before making his full debut for the Blaugrana in November 2011.

