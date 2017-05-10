Reports in Spain suggest that Fiorentina winger Cristian Tello is close to making his loan deal permanent with the club.
According to Sport.es, Barcelona will receive €8m in a transfer fee that was pre-agreed at the beginning of the loan.
The Spaniard is in his second spell in Tuscany, after first joining in January last season.
Initially a product of the Espanyol youth academy, Tello made the move to Barcelona’s B side in 2010, before making his full debut for the Blaugrana in November 2011.
Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more