Mancini: 'Milan talk completely false'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini completely dismissed rumours touting him as a replacement for Vincenzo Montella as 'false scoops'.

Reports in yesterday's Corriere dello Sport linked Mancini with the job, but he says this couldn't be further from the truth.

"I will not talk about it because we're talking about nothing," the 52-year-old told FCInter1908.it.

"In recent months it's the classic where so many things are written, so eventually it seems like the truth.

"For me at the moment there is absolutely nothing. I've not spoken to [Marco] Fassone for a while.

"At the end of the day it is not reality and it is useless to go after these false scoops that do not exist."

