Rudiger agents argue over Inter

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Rudiger’s brother claims the agent who confirmed an Inter offer no longer works for the defender. “He is happy at Roma.”

Alexander Bergweiler told FCInter1908.it “there has been a very important Inter offer. Any assessment by Toni and Roma will be made in the summer.”

However, just hours later, Rudiger’s brother went on Roma Radio to deny everything.

“I am the only person who can speak publicly about Antonio Rudiger’s future. He is happy at Roma and has a contract until June 2020.

“This person who spoke on his behalf no longer collaborates with me and is not authorised to speak on Antonio’s behalf.”

Technically, Rudiger’s brother did not deny the existence of a Nerazzurri proposal, as it could be that the club made the approach via out-dated information.

