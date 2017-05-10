Glik: 'Referees help Juventus'

By Football Italia staff

Monaco defender Kamil Glik confessed he “perhaps deserved a red card” for stamping on Gonzalo Higuain, “but referees help Juventus and always will.”

The former Torino captain infuriated Bianconeri fans when he appeared to stamp on Higuain during last night’s Champions League semi-final, leaving a visible stud mark on his leg.

“I didn’t do it on purpose and had no intention of provoking the fans,” Glik told Polish television after the game.

“Perhaps I did deserve a red card, but in the past Juve players didn’t get sent off for worse. You don’t even have to go back that far, as on Saturday in the derby Afriyie Acquah was unfairly sent off and Sinisa Mihajlovic got a two-match ban for pointing that out.

“The referees help Juventus. Unfortunately, it has happened, it is still happening and it will always happen.

“I did not speak to Higuain after the game, but I did talk to other Juve players. I got kicked many times when I was in Italy, these things can happen during a tough match.”

