Ranieri on OGC Nice radar

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri has been linked with Ligue 1 revelations OGC Nice if Lucien Favre walks away this summer.

The Italian tactician was sacked by Leicester City just eight months after winning a fairy-tale Premier League title.

According to France Football, Favre is considering his future and could well leave, in which case Ranieri is among the contenders.

This would be a return to France for the 65-year-old, who was on the Monaco bench from 2012 to 2014.

Ranieri has coached in Italy, Spain, England, France and for the Greece national team.

Mario Balotelli currently plays for Nice, but he too has been linked with a move away to Las Palmas.

