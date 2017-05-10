Final gets Juve €108m

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reached the Champions League Final and will pocket at least €108m, rising to €113.7m if they win the trophy.

According to Calcio e Finanza, the Bianconeri have hit the jackpot simply by getting to Cardiff, where they will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.

Between UEFA prizes and TV rights, playing the Champions League Final will be worth in the region of €108m.

If they lift the trophy for the first time since 1996, it’ll be up to €113.7m coming in this season.

That would be more than Juve picked up by reaching the Final in Berlin two years ago and indeed more than any club has ever put together from the Champions League.

All of this does not include extra sponsorship money or ticket sales.

It’s safe to say that money could be reinvested in the transfer market, where their targets include Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi and Corentin Tolisso.

