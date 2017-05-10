Milan meet Torino for Belotti?

By Football Italia staff

Torino director Gianluca Petrachi is currently meeting with Milan, reportedly to discuss striker Andrea Belotti.

Il Gallo has never disguised the fact he supports the Rossoneri and has done since childhood, wanting to follow in the footsteps of his hero, Andriy Shevchenko.

Milan supporters hope this can help sway him towards San Siro, although the €100m release clause in his contract is valid only for clubs outside of Italy.

According to Milannews.it, Torino director of sport Petrachi was spotted arriving at Casa Milan, the club’s HQ, for a meeting with the Rossoneri hierarchy.

Meanwhile, most of the squad, Coach Vincenzo Montella and other former Milan figures are gathering at the Westin Palace hotel this evening.

There, they will salute former CEO Adriano Galliani, who is leaving the club after the Yonghong Li takeover.

Galliani will take on a new role with Silvio Berlusconi’s company Fininvest.

