Mazzola: 'Inter cannot blame Pioli'

Inter legend Sandro Mazzola feels the club was wrong to fire Coach Stefano Pioli. “Very few players proved they deserve the Inter jersey.”

The announcement that Pioli was sacked last night surprised everyone, including the Coach himself.

“All of this means the club doesn’t have clear ideas, because before hiring a Coach you need to study, evaluate and talk to him,” Mazzola told FCInternews.it.

“If after these evaluations, you decide to bring him in, then it’s the club’s fault too if things don’t go well. It’s not just the Coach who is to blame.

“If I were in the club, I’d have tried to stay close to Pioli. At least let him reach the end of the season and then evaluate the situation.

“I think Inter as a club are impatient. They must learn you can’t do everything at once. It’s hard to talk from the outside about the players and what they could’ve done, but you can see during the games that their attitude is unworthy of Inter.

“It’s true that Inter have won and lost in the past, but always with a certain character on the pitch. The current crop simply didn’t do that. Very few of them proved that they deserve to wear the Inter jersey.”

Inter have numerous options for the bench next season, including Antonio Conte and Luciano Spalletti.

“Both would be good for Inter. I’d lean more towards Spalletti, also due to their past. The important thing is that someone arrives who can start from scratch.”

