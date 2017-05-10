Vecchi asks for 'dignified' Inter

Stefano Vecchi is the Inter caretaker Coach after Stefano Pioli’s dismissal and asked the players to “end the season in a dignified manner.”

Last night the club fired Pioli in a shock announcement and handed the reins to Primavera youth team boss Vecchi for the remaining three Serie A rounds.

“We haven’t got much time, but I hope to find a group ready to suffer for Inter,” Vecchi told Inter Channel.

“I asked the lads to give their all in these final three games and I received the right response in the first training session.

“Qualifying for the Europa League doesn’t just depend on us, but we’ve got to try and win as many games as possible. I think we must aim to end the season in a positive fashion, in a dignified manner.

“We have to push for Europe until the last minute. Unfortunately, at this moment the results do not reflect the real quality of our players.”

The Nerazzurri’s next match is on Sunday against Sassuolo at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT).

“Sasusolo are a good side, organised and can play without pressure. I want to see my players prove what they can do on the pitch.”

This is Vecchi’s second stint, as he took on the role for two games after Frank de Boer was sacked in October.

