Napoli bid for Real Sociedad duo

By Football Italia staff

Real Sociedad reportedly turned down two Napoli offers for Mikel Oyarzabal and Yuri Berchiche.

According to calcionapoli24.it, the Partenopei made a proposal worth €8m for Oyarzabal.

He is a 20-year-old left-sided winger and a Spain Under-21 international who has already received one cap at senior level too.

Contributing three goals and nine assists in 41 competitive games this season, Real Sociedad replied that they will only sell for his release clause of around €50m.

The same goes for left-back Berchiche, as the 27-year-old is under contract until June 2020.

This season he has scored three goals with six assists in 39 matches.

