Totti accepts Roma job for Monchi?

By Football Italia staff

Despite Francesco Totti’s refusal to confirm his imminent retirement today, Sky Sport Italia insist he has decided to join Monchi in the Roma staff.

The captain has spent his entire career with his beloved hometown club and will turn 41 in September.

His playing contract is due to expire in June and Roma repeatedly stated, including Monchi in his presentation Press conference, that Totti would be hanging up his boots at the end of this season to become a director.

When asked today if the match with Genoa on May 28 would be his last, Totti replied: “I don’t know…”

Despite that, this evening Sky Sport Italia are confident that Totti will salute the fans at the Stadio Olimpico at the end of the month and then take on a new job behind the scenes.

It’s suggested Totti was convinced to take this step by new director Monchi, as he gets along very well with the former Sevilla chief and is eager to learn the ropes from an expert.

Image via asroma.it

