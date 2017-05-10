Inter chief Sabatini met Conte

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported new Inter director Walter Sabatini had a lengthy dinner meeting with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte in London.

Sabatini was appointed this morning as the technical co-ordinator for Suning Group’s sporting franchises, namely Inter and Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning.

His first task will be to find a new Coach, as Stefano Pioli was fired last night, having only taken the job in November.

It’s no secret that Conte is Inter’s first choice for the bench and they are ready to offer up to €15m per year wages to accept.

According to MercatoRetweettato, Sabatini had a very long dinner meeting with Conte in an Italian restaurant in London on April 26.

It is known that former Roma and Palermo director of sport Sabatini has been spending a lot of time in London over the last few months.

This might suggest that the groundwork for Conte has been prepared for some time.

Conte is on the verge of winning the Premier League at his first attempt with Chelsea, but his family continues to live in Italy and only comes to visit.

Former Italy manager Conte has been known to like a ‘project’ where he can take a side in trouble and revitalise it.

Inter would certainly fit the bill, just as Juventus were fresh from a seventh-place finish in Serie A when he arrived and Chelsea had missed out on European qualification.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more