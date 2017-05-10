Nainggolan recovers against Juve

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan is expected to shake off a calf injury in time to start when Roma host Juventus on Sunday evening.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Edin Dzeko has already been ruled out for 10 days following a calf strain, while Kevin Strootman completes his two-match ban.

Nainggolan suffered a knock to the left leg, leaving a large bruise on his calf, but according to the latest reports, the Belgium international is well on the way to recovery.

He is therefore expected to start against the Serie A leaders in a crucial showdown as they defend second place from Napoli.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more