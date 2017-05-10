NEWS
Wednesday May 10 2017
Fiorentina close on Vitor Hugo
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are close to signing Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Hugo for €8m, claim multiple sources in Brazil.

According to both UOL and Globo Esporte, the Viola are on the verge of completing the transfer for next season.

The defender will turn 26 later this month and spent his entire career in Brazil at various different clubs.

He is a replacement for Gonzalo Rodriguez, who has said he won’t sign a new contract after Fiorentina only offered a deal with reduced wages.

