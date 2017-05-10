Keyhole surgery for Viviano

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria confirmed that goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano will undergo keyhole surgery on a recurring knee problem.

His season is over and the 31-year-old shot-stopper is forced to again deal with an issue that already required two operations in 2011 and 2014.

At first it was believed to be just an inflamed tendon, but further tests found more serious damage.

“Emiliano Viviano is still suffering from a recurring knee injury which is why he and the U.C. Sampdoria medical team have decided to schedule an operation next week,” read a statement.

“The goalkeeper will undergo keyhole surgery with the procedure timed to allow him to begin his recovery period before the end of the season.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more