Amoruso wants Real Madrid revenge

By Football Italia staff

Nicola Amoruso wants the current Juventus side to “take revenge” against Real Madrid for the controversial 1998 Champions League Final.

The Bianconeri reached the Final in Cardiff on June 3 by beating Monaco 4-1 on aggregate.

They will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the showdown for the trophy, where neither side is a runaway favourite with bookies 888sport.

“This season the sensations are truly positive around Juve in the Champions League,” former striker Amoruso told TMW Radio.

“Max Allegri’s squad is so strong, led by an excellent defence and a quality attack, so this is a very balanced side.

“It would be great to face Real Madrid in the Final and take revenge for that historic Predrag Mijatovic robbery. His goal in 1998 was clearly offside.”

That was the only goal of the game on May 20, 1998 in Amsterdam.

“Both teams reach the Final in Cardiff in good shape, but Juve are losers in the Champions League. Madrid win every time they play the Final,” Mijatovic told Cadena Ser last week.

