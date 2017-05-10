Zidane: 'Madrid not favourites with Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Zinedine Zidane admits “Juventus are still in my heart” and insists Real Madrid “are absolutely not the favourites” in the Champions League Final.

The Merengues lost 2-1 away to Atletico Madrid this evening, but still booked their place in the Final 4-2 on aggregate.

They will face Juve in Cardiff on June 3.

“I have a team made up of strong players and everything we’ve done is thanks to them. We are happy to be in the Final again,” Zidane told Mediaset Premium.

Zizou spent five years at Juventus from 1996 to 2001 ahead of his transfer to Madrid.

“I became a man and a better player at Juve. It’s a great club. Facing them in the Final will be special, because I still have Juventus in my heart.

“It’ll be a wonderful Final, we’ve had a similar path and both teams deserve to be there. Now there’s time to prepare, but on Sunday we already have an important Liga game.”

Real Madrid are aiming to become the first ever side to retain the Champions League in its current format, since Milan won the European Cup in 1989 and 1990.

“Real Madrid are absolutely not the favourites. It’s very difficult to score against this Juve side,” noted Zidane.

“The defence isn’t their only strength, either. They have great players in attack, too.”

