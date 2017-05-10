Sacchi: 'Real Madrid defence mediocre'

By Football Italia staff

Arrigo Sacchi believes Juventus will beat Real Madrid in the Champions League Final, above all because of the “mediocre defence.”

The Final will be in Cardiff on June 3 and the Bianconeri already knocked Madrid out in the 2015 semi-finals.

“The Real Madrid defence has no weight to it, no substance, apart from Sergio Ramos,” former Milan Coach Sacchi told Mediaset Premium.

“Danilo is a mediocre player and I don’t know if they will be able to get Dani Carvajal back in time for the Final.

“Juventus are strong, they seem like a tank and their confidence is growing more and more with each Champions League game.

“Juve have already achieved something remarkable, reaching two Finals in three years. They are flying the flag for Italian football in Europe and deserve great credit for that.”

Of course, this is also the second consecutive Real Madrid Final, as they won the trophy last season.

After Real Madrid’s 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid (qualifying 4-2 on aggregate), Juventus are the only unbeaten side in the Champions League this season.

Juve have conceded only three goals in the entire tournament, whereas Real Madrid kept just one clean sheet, conceding 17.

