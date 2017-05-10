Torino: 'Milan interested in Belotti'

By Football Italia staff

Torino director Gianluca Petrachi confirmed Milan “are particularly interested in Andrea Belotti” after today’s meeting.

Petrachi was spotted in an encounter with director Massimiliano Mirabelli at Casa Milan this afternoon.

He was later a guest on SportItalia and was asked if they had discussed Il Gallo.

“Yes we did,” confirmed Petrachi.

“Mirabelli told me than Belotti is a player he is particularly interested in. I have also advised Belotti to remain at Torino for another year to grow and mature.”

The striker confessed he has always been a Milan supporter and wanted to follow in the footsteps of his hero, Andriy Shevchenko.

There is a €100m release clause on Belotti’s contract, but that is only valid for clubs outside of Italy.

