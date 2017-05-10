Totti: 'There'll be time to talk'

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti has again refused to confirm he will retire at the end of the season. “Roma comes before everything. There will be time to talk about it.”

Although the club, new director of sport Monchi and numerous news sources insist he will not extend his playing career after the contract expires on June 30, he has so far never stated these are his final games.

Totti, who turns 41 in September, today was asked if the Genoa match on May 28 would be his last and replied: “I don’t know.”

Following hours of speculation, Totti has now released a statement via his social media channels.

“Today I replied with a joke to yet another question on my future. I only know that on Sunday Juve are coming to Rome and I am focused only on that, because we are fighting to the end in the League and Roma comes before everything.

“The rest will come later and there will be time to talk about it.”

This, however, is another non-answer that leaves the speculation in overdrive.

Roma and above all Coach Luciano Spalletti do not want the responsibility of terminating Totti’s playing career before he feels ready to do so.

Totti has another six years on his contract with Roma, but for off the field roles in the club staff that are still to be defined.

