Pochettino option for Inter?

By Football Italia staff

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is the latest candidate for the Inter bench next season, joining Antonio Conte, Diego Simeone and Luciano Spalletti.

The club sensationally sacked Coach Stefano Pioli last night and handed the reins to caretaker manager Stefano Vecchi for the remaining three matches of the season.

They also appointed new technical co-ordinator Walter Sabatini, who will be working with director of sport Piero Ausilio to pick a new tactician.

So far the usual names have been mentioned, above all Chelsea’s Conte, Simeone of Atletico Madrid and Spalletti at Roma.

Now Sky Sport Italia claim Pochettino is also on the Inter radar to bring a more international edge next season.

Sabatini has been spending a lot of time in London over the past few months and had been linked with a job at Spurs.

The former Roma and Palermo transfer guru was also reported to have met with Conte for a lengthy dinner in London on April 26.

There are many Argentinean players at Inter and Pochettino would help harness that side of the squad, while it’s suggested both Ausilio and Sabatini appreciate this option.

